Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. 1,026,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

