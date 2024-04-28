Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $462,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Insulet were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Insulet by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.19. The company had a trading volume of 636,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,432. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

