Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. 110,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

