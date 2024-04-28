Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Repligen were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 67.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Up 0.6 %

RGEN traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $166.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.