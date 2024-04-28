Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,631,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 5,098,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 459.7 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALBKF remained flat at $1.75 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

