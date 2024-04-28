Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

ALSA remained flat at $11.37 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. Alpha Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 17.7% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

