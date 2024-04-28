Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 273,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 569,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alternus Clean Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

ALCE opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. Alternus Clean Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCE. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

