Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Altice USA Stock Up 5.1 %

Altice USA stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

