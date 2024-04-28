Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATGN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 5,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,065. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

