Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Decreased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 899,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,005,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.