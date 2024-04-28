American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
