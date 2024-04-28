American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,920 shares of company stock worth $45,804,652 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AXP opened at $235.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $240.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

