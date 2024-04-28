Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,207,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 552,287 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

