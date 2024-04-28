AMH Equity Ltd Buys New Holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,289,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Foresight Autonomous accounts for approximately 1.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.12% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

Shares of FRSX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

