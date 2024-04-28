AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 280,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,237. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.03.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

