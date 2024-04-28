AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 280,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,237. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.03.
About AmmPower
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.