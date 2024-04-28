Analyzing NeurAxis (NRXS) and The Competition

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeurAxis to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% NeurAxis Competitors -322.79% -38.95% -22.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million -$14.63 million -0.71 NeurAxis Competitors $985.67 million $86.01 million 7.36

Analyst Recommendations

NeurAxis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NeurAxis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis Competitors 231 750 2000 98 2.64

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 33.48%. Given NeurAxis’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeurAxis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeurAxis competitors beat NeurAxis on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

