Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anew Medical Stock Performance

Shares of LEAS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Anew Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Anew Medical alerts:

Anew Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Anew Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anew Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.