Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Anghami Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,923. Anghami has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

