Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS AHCHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 19,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,795. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

