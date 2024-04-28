Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS AHCHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 19,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,795. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
