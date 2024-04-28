ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,106,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 7,616,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,382.5 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANPDF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
