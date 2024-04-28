ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,106,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 7,616,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,382.5 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

