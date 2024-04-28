Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 127.6% in April

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

