Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 127.6% in April

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
About Apollo Silver
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Silver
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.