Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 43.89% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.0 %

AMBP stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

