Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 43.89% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.0 %
AMBP stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
