Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,981,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 11,717,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,476.5 days.
Aroundtown Price Performance
Aroundtown stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
About Aroundtown
