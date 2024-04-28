Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,981,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 11,717,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,476.5 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

About Aroundtown

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.