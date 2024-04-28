Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.