Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About Associated British Foods
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.