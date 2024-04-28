Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALPMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. 452,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

