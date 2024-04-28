AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at AstroNova

In other AstroNova news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

