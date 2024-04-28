ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.50

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and traded as high as $27.89. ATCO shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 4,160 shares changing hands.

ATCO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.32%. ATCO’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

