Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Atkore Trading Up 1.0 %

Atkore stock opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

