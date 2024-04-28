Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the March 31st total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Atos has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.