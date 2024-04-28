Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the March 31st total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.
Atos Stock Performance
Atos has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29.
About Atos
