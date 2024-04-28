Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,213 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

