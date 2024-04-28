Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $138.30 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $82.16 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $717.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

