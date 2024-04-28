Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

