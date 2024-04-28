Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 13,726 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 1.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $51.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

