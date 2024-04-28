Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 203,577 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,577 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

COM stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

