Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,395 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $573,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $268.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

