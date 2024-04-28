AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,129 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 4.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,852,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,190,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

