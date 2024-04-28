Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

APR.UN stock opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$391.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.78. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APR.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

