AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.710-11.110 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,005. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

