Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Acquired by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 693.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGE. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,127,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,451. The firm has a market cap of $337.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $70.27.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

