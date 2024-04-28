Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in April

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ayala Land Stock Performance

Shares of AYAAF remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Ayala Land has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Get Ayala Land alerts:

About Ayala Land

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.