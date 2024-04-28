BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 1,745,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAESY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 375,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.9029 dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

