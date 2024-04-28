Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 333.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $203.38 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.15 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.42 and its 200-day moving average is $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

