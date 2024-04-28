Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

