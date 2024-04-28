Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.