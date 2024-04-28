Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Financial Comparison

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 15.09% 9.41% 5.72% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -7.10%

Risk & Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.31, meaning that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $18.96 billion 1.86 $2.86 billion $7.72 13.02 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares Baidu and Trump Media & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baidu and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 0 15 0 3.00 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $171.64, suggesting a potential upside of 70.75%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Baidu beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

