Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $23,028,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 471,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $8,486,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.