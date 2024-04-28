Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 71,600 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 42,159 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 2.0 %

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,180,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 484,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 in the last 90 days. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

