Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MDU opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.