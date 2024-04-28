Bailard Inc. Buys 11,100 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

ONB stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.