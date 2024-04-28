Bailard Inc. Makes New $579,000 Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Matthews International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 15,914.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MATW shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

